GOODWIN (GUNNIP)-Edith M., 64 year resident of Seaford, on March 19th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard and the late Frank. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Thomas (Christine), the late Edward, James (Margi), Pat Enderby (Tom), Mary Gunnip, Susan Penn (Greg), John, Janet, Carolyn MacMeeken (Rick) and Ede Kersten (Ed), Kenneth Goodwin (Lynn) and William Goodwin (Debbie). Loving sister of Vivian Gavitt. Cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grand-children, 1 great-great-grand-child; 1 niece, 4 nephews and many great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford. Two traffic lights East of Route 135. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. William the Abbot Social Ministry. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019