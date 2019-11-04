|
MAIORINO - Edith on October 31, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Alice Digsby. Dear sister of Gail Corrado (Raymond). Loving mother of Colleen Monroe (Daniel Goodman) and Allison Muench (Henry). Adored grandmother of Shawn Monroe and Henry Muench IV. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home 1097 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am The Cathedral of the Incarnation, Garden City. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 4, 2019