Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Interment
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
9:00 AM
meet by car only in the parking lot of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
125 West Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Holy Rood Cemetery
111 Old Country Road
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Vitale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Vitale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Vitale Notice
Vitale - Edith, on May 21, 2020. Edith "Edie" Vitale passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91 after losing her battle to Covid-19. Edie was predeceased by her loving husband, Sam Vitale. Born in Newark, NJ but a lifelong New Yorker and long-time employee of Fortunoff, Edie was well-loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Although she was an only child, Edie was sisters at heart with her cousin, Doris LaPerla. She was a mother of 4; Mary, Andrea (Kurt), Sally (John) and Peter (Lynnette), grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7. She had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored. Despite her large family, she always made time for everyone. Edie always provided constant support and love for her family and friends making everyone feel loved and welcomed like they were one of her own. Edie never ceased to miss an important event, always making sure to bring her famous rice pudding, cheesecake, Rice Krispie Treats or roasted red "peppahs." Everything she made was made with love. A special thank you to the staff at Huntington Hills Center for Health and Rehabilitation for tirelessly working around the clock to care and establish a friendship with our family and most importantly with our beautiful mother. Our family is beyond blessed to have had the privilege of having someone so special in our lives. Covid-arrangements are as follows: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9am Family and friends will meet by car only in the parking lot of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home located at 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, N.Y. 11801. We will then proceed for internment at Holy Rood Cemetery at 111 Old Country Road Westbury, NY 11590. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held for family and friends at a later date following the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Newsday from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -