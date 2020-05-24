|
Vitale - Edith, on May 21, 2020. Edith "Edie" Vitale passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91 after losing her battle to Covid-19. Edie was predeceased by her loving husband, Sam Vitale. Born in Newark, NJ but a lifelong New Yorker and long-time employee of Fortunoff, Edie was well-loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Although she was an only child, Edie was sisters at heart with her cousin, Doris LaPerla. She was a mother of 4; Mary, Andrea (Kurt), Sally (John) and Peter (Lynnette), grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7. She had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored. Despite her large family, she always made time for everyone. Edie always provided constant support and love for her family and friends making everyone feel loved and welcomed like they were one of her own. Edie never ceased to miss an important event, always making sure to bring her famous rice pudding, cheesecake, Rice Krispie Treats or roasted red "peppahs." Everything she made was made with love. A special thank you to the staff at Huntington Hills Center for Health and Rehabilitation for tirelessly working around the clock to care and establish a friendship with our family and most importantly with our beautiful mother. Our family is beyond blessed to have had the privilege of having someone so special in our lives. Covid-arrangements are as follows: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 9am Family and friends will meet by car only in the parking lot of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home located at 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, N.Y. 11801. We will then proceed for internment at Holy Rood Cemetery at 111 Old Country Road Westbury, NY 11590. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held for family and friends at a later date following the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Newsday from May 24 to May 25, 2020