DIFALCO - Edmond of Levittown, NY on November 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of Diane Zahn (Paul), Michael, Edmond, and step-father of Michael and Edward (Marie). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Robby, Julia, Kelsea, Nick, Michael, Deanna, Chris, Troy, and Olivia. Dedicated Firefighter Engine 50 Ladder 19 FDNY in South Bronx, retiring as a Lieutenant. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service Sunday, 8 pm. Funeral will be held Monday, 9:30 am - 10 am, with an interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2019