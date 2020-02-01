|
|
DOXEY - Edmund B. of Glen Head, NY on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dee; children Theresa Brunjes (John) and Diane Lembo (Robert); their mother Joan Doxey; grandchildren Johnny, Melissa, Michael, Emily, Bobby, Daniel, Joanna, Natalie and Michael Thomas; great-granddaughter Peyton. He is also survived by Dee's children; Tim, Patty, Jane her grandchildren and many of his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son John (Pam). Visiting Mon. 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Tue. 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 28 Highland Rd., Glen Cove, NY 11542
Published in Newsday on Feb. 1, 2020