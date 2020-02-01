Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Glen Cove,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Doxey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund B. Doxey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund B. Doxey Notice
DOXEY - Edmund B. of Glen Head, NY on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dee; children Theresa Brunjes (John) and Diane Lembo (Robert); their mother Joan Doxey; grandchildren Johnny, Melissa, Michael, Emily, Bobby, Daniel, Joanna, Natalie and Michael Thomas; great-granddaughter Peyton. He is also survived by Dee's children; Tim, Patty, Jane her grandchildren and many of his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son John (Pam). Visiting Mon. 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Tue. 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 28 Highland Rd., Glen Cove, NY 11542
Published in Newsday on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -