WALDRON-Edmund Joseph Jr., 67, passed on March 18, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; children James (Heide), Mary Catherine, and Bryan (Helen); sister, Mary Lou Ferro (John), brother Michael (Andrea), sister-in-law, Elizabeth; and many loving relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Edmund J. Waldron, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund established by Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra. www.fsyo.org/donate www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019