Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Brendan Catholic Church
1000 Ocean Shore Boulevard
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Waldron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Waldron Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edmund Waldron Jr. Notice
WALDRON-Edmund Joseph Jr., 67, passed on March 18, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; children James (Heide), Mary Catherine, and Bryan (Helen); sister, Mary Lou Ferro (John), brother Michael (Andrea), sister-in-law, Elizabeth; and many loving relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Edmund J. Waldron, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund established by Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra. www.fsyo.org/donate www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now