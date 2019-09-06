|
|
DELLOIACONO - Edna (nee Reiss) passed on September 04, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matty (Amedio). Dear aunt of Stephen and Linda Vogt, Karen and Jack DeStefano, and friend of many. Reposing Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Edward F. Lieber Funeral Homes Inc., on 266 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 201 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.lieberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 6, 2019