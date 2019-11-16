Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
More Obituaries for Edna Henriksen
Edna Henriksen

Edna Henriksen Notice
HENRIKSEN - Edna R., on November 14, 2019, of Massapequa, NY. Beloved wife of the late Bjarne. Loving mother of Kenneth, Donald, Karin Artinian, Deborah Bertolini, & Victoria Hoffman. Cherished grandmother of 8, and great grandmother of 2. Adored sister of Chriss Johnson. Reposing Sunday 12:00 - 4:00 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Sunday 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral procession Mon-day 11:00 AM to Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
