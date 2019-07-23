Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Edna Jorgensen
Edna Jorgensen

Edna Jorgensen Notice
JORGENSEN - Edna I. on July 20, 2019 in her 91st year. Born in New York, NY. Preceded in death by her husband, Herman of 66 years. They raised their children in Farmingdale, NY for 37 years. Preceded in death by daughter Gail (Thomas) Cummings and survived by children Judith, Sandra (Kevin) Richard, Joyce (Gary) Luparello, John (Joanna), Joel, Eric (Beth) and Christopher (Lindsey), 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Visiting Wednesday 5-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Thursday 10 am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Memorial Sloan- Kettering Cancer Center - PO Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 or Parkinson's Disease Foundation - 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 New York, New York 10018 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
