MILANY - Edna, of S. Setauket, NY formerly of Stony Brook, NY on November 17, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Joan Tavano (Richard), Bonnie Emigholz (William) and the late Carole Ahearn. Cherished grand-mother of David Milany, Robert Finkel, Christopher Emigholz, Matthew Emigholz, and Jessica Nawrath. Visiting at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY, Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00- 9:00pm. Funeral prayers to be held Friday 10:00am at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to: LI Blood Services, 1010 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.







