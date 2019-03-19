|
|
PRATT- Edna M. of Mineola on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Kevin, Frank, Joseph (Anne-Marie), Keith & Robert (Diana). Grandmother of Rebecca Ferandez, Cory Pratt, Ryan Pratt, Michael Ricchione, Janelle Pratt & Donovan Pratt and great grandmother of Hope Pratt. Visiting Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45am Corpus Christi Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice Care Network appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019