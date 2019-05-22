Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Bethpage, NY
View Map
MURPHY - Edward A., 97, of Bethpage, formerly of Glen Cove passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Proud Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Lois Burn (Robert), Patricia Donaldson (Edward), Rosemary Johnson (David) and Eileen Carneiro. Cherished grand-father of Jason, Keith, Kelly, Carolynn, Holly, David and Christopher. Adored great-grandfather of 7. Predeceased by his brother Bruce. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment with military honors following at Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Edward's memory to the Hospice Care Network; hospicecarenetwork.org.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
