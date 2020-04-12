|
AMENDOLA- Edward , 71, of Middle Island, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. He was born in the Bronx to the late Edward and Ella Amendola on July 9, 1948. Better known as Ed, he grew up in North Massepequa, graduating from Plainedge High School in 1966, and later Colgate University in 1970. He was a part of the Shoreham-Wading River community for many years, where he raised his family. Ed had a passion for sports and fitness, and also loved to spend time with his children and extended family at yearly reunions, which brought him the most joy. He was an avid music lover and known for his quick wit and humor. He is survived by his three children Steven, Daniel, and Kristen, sister Elise and brother Carl.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020