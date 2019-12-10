Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
ANDERSON - Edward J., December 7th 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Anne for 68 years. Loving father of Judy and Kenneth Erwell, Edward & Elizabeth Anderson, and the late Nancy Letsch. Adored "Guppy" of Josh (Lauren) Letsch, Katie Letsch, Eric Anderson, Mary Beth Anderson and Emily (Bryan) Schweitzer. Brother of Wilbur, Donald, Norman, and the late Theodore, Marie, Hobart, Caroline and Robert. Loving brother in law of Patricia Brodersen and loving uncle to many. Proud Korean War veteran. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St, Babylon NY, Tuesday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Interment at North Babylon Cemetery, North Babylon NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019
