Andreassen Edward 91, of Bethpage, Long Island on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Iola G. Andreassen. Devoted father of Gary (Katherine) Andreassen, Janice (Daniel) Kennedy and Linda (Howard) Hoeberlein. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra and Elizabeth. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bethpage, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bethpage.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
