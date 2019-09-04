Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward Anton Kostal Notice
KOSTAL - Edward Anton of New Hyde Park on August 30, 2019. Loving son of Mary. Beloved brother of John, Michael, Mary Magdalene, James and Miriam. Dear uncle of 6 nieces and 1 nephew. Devoted em-ployee of the United States Postal Service for 40 years. Family and friends may call on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Homes, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Funeral Mass 10:30 am at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Brennan Inn.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
