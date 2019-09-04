|
KOSTAL - Edward Anton of New Hyde Park on August 30, 2019. Loving son of Mary. Beloved brother of John, Michael, Mary Magdalene, James and Miriam. Dear uncle of 6 nieces and 1 nephew. Devoted em-ployee of the United States Postal Service for 40 years. Family and friends may call on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Homes, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Funeral Mass 10:30 am at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Brennan Inn.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019