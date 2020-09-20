1/1
Edward Belnick
1926 - 2020
BELNICK - Edward, 93, passed away peacefully in York, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth ( Kunda) Belnick. Born September 22, 1926 in Westbury, NY, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Kulynych) Belnick. He was employed as plumber and later retired as Chief Plumbing Inspector for the Town of Brookhaven. Edward was a proud 67 year member of the Plumber's Local No. 200. A United States Navy Veteran of World War II. Edward raised his family in Port Jefferson Station and was a resident of Leisure Glen, Ridge for 27 years. Mr. Belnick was the ever loving, caring and guiding father of his three children. He is survived by his daughter Nancy A. Belnick and companion Al Mahon of Stony Brook, NY; Sons Paul Belnick and wife Sharon of Summerville, SC and David Belnick and his wife Susan of York, PA. Four grand- children, Kristin Potter, Kathryn Scheels, and Andrew and Kyle Belnick. A private celebration of life was held at Rocky Point Funeral Home and burial was held at Calverton Memorial Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
(631) 744-9000
