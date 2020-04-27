Home

BLUMENSTETTER JR- Edward George (69), on March 17, 2020 in Charlotte, NC (formerly of West Hempstead, NY). Electrical Engineer and founder of Activated Systems Inc, Ed always loved traveling and the outdoors especially camping. He was always making jokes or fixing something. He was a fighter until the end, passing away peacefully with family at his side. Survived by brothers David (Marianne) and James (Eleanor), sons Edward III (Barbra) and Robert, daughter Tracy Busk (Joe) with grandchildren Ryan and Hailey, as well as long time friendJennifer Rumbelow. Remembrance to be held in NY in 2021.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
