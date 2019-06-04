|
|
BONN - Edward, June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Julia Ann. Son of Edward J. Bonn and Janet Ballarin Bonn (dec). Stepson of Christine Bonn. Brother of Dane (Jenny) and Craig (Mary Helen). Uncle of Jered, Juliette, Brooke and Lindsay. Great Uncle of Julianna and Jason. Nephew of Ann Eicchorn and Jean Adams. Left this world too soon and commanded his spirit peacefully to the hands of Our Father in Heaven. Eddie had a heart of gold and was a friend to all. To view visitation please visit: fairchildsons.com
Published in Newsday from June 4 to June 5, 2019