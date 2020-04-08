|
BROPHY - Reverend Edward, entered into the eternal rest on March 31, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York on April 3, 1939. Father Brophy served as the Chairman of the St. Edmund Prep Board of Trustees and Pastor of St. Edmund Parish in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn from 2000 to 2014.Following a 29-year teaching career at St. John's Prep in Brooklyn and Msgr. McClancy Memorial High School, he entered the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington in 1989. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 22, 1993 and served the Diocese of Brooklyn as Parochial Vicar of St. Clare (Rosedale) prior to his service to St. Edmund. He passed a few days short of his 81st birthday. During his time as Chairman of the Board, Father Brophy oversaw many exciting changes to St. Edmund Prep including the introduction of the International Baccalaureate Program, the construction of the Library Media Center and Fine Arts wing, and the celebration of the school's 75th Anniversary. He was inducted in the Emmaus Society in 2016. All funeral and burial arrangements are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020