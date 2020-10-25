Edward Burch

BURCH- Edward age 91, of Huntington Station. Beloved Husband of Jaye. Loving Father of blended family to Barbara Grayson-Roye (Sondra), Elizabeth Schimmer (Aram), Laura Carrano, Ann Marengo (William). Pre-deceased Deborah Burch, Edward J. Burch, Jon Simonson. Grandfather to 10 and Great Grandfather to 7. Friend of Bill W. for 48 years and member of Whitman Group. Alcoholism Counselor at South Oaks Hospital. Memorial visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020. 2-4 P.M. at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Sta. www.jacobenfuneral.com