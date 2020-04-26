|
BUTKEVICH - Edward P. of Centerport passed away of natural causes on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Olga (Petrella) of 65 years. Loving father to Mike and Tom. Proud grandfather of Tyler, Jake and Mia. Dear brother of John Butkevich and Lillian Wojtaszek. He was born on Russell Street in Brooklyn on January, 1930 to Anna (Dane-leiko) and Julius Butkevich. Ed was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, and served between 1952 and 1954. A hero in many ways to his family, Ed, more affectionately known as Pop-Pop will be deeply missed by all. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020