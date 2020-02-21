|
ESSIG - Edward C. of Syosset, NY on February 20, 2020. Ed was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Korean War. He was also a member of the Syosset American Legion and V.F.W.Beloved husband of the late Grace. Loving father of Edward, Jr. (Marie). Cher- ished grandfather of Charles (Micheala) and Kimberly. Dear uncle of Deborah. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Saturday 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020