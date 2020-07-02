FLORSZ - Edward C. lifelong resident of Mount Sinai, New York at age 96 on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Loving father of Cathy Machia (Alan) and the late Robert E. Florsz (Lorraine Zito). Grandfather of Sharon Vosburgh, Jonathan Florsz and Claire Machia. Brother of Rose Deptola and the late Leonarda Kulakowski. Also survived by his companion of 20 years Bridget Harrington and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday July 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, New York. Prayer service 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Middle Island Union Cemetery, Middle Island, New York. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hope House Ministries and/or Good Shepherd Hospice-Port Jefferson.







