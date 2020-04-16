|
CANAVAN - Edward T., 81, of Great River, NY passed away on April 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Edward was born to Jane Rita (Griffith) and Edward D. Canavan in Flushing Queens in 1938. He enlisted in The US Air Force in 1955 and was stationed in Greenland and Dow Air Force Base, Bangor Maine, where he met and married Judith Ann (Sullivan). Edward was a graduate of Stony Brook University and Fordham Graduate School of Social Services. Ed enjoyed boating, skiing, long days at the beach and long distance running. Ed was preceeded in death by his wife Judy (1938-1996) and son Patrick (1963-1982) and is survived by their 2 children: Edward T. Canavan (Dana) of Great River, NY and June Taylor (Doug) of Nissequogue, NY and his six grandchildren Patrick, Hunter, Matthew, Courtney, Kendra and Ryan and his one sister Jane (Landau). He is survived by his wife Anne (Virgilio), his 5 step children and 11 step grandchildren. Edward will be interred during a private service. In lieu of flowers please donate to his favorite charity: the New York Times Neediest Cases. www.chapeyfamily.com
