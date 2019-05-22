Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Conklin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edward Conklin Notice
Conklin - Edward V. of Babylon, LI, on May 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Devoted father of Edward V. (Elaine) Conklin, Margaret Conklin and the late Dennis (Gail) Conklin and Mark (Joy) Conklin. Cherished grandfather of five and great grandfather of two. Loving companion Jeannette Pallister. Adored brother of the late Joan Eibach. Dear brother-in-law of Joe and Regina Farrell. Edward also a loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Edward was a proud United States Marine and a member of Ironworkers Union Local 361. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street. (1-2 mile east of S.S. Parkway exit 45W.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now