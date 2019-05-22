|
|
Conklin - Edward V. of Babylon, LI, on May 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Devoted father of Edward V. (Elaine) Conklin, Margaret Conklin and the late Dennis (Gail) Conklin and Mark (Joy) Conklin. Cherished grandfather of five and great grandfather of two. Loving companion Jeannette Pallister. Adored brother of the late Joan Eibach. Dear brother-in-law of Joe and Regina Farrell. Edward also a loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Edward was a proud United States Marine and a member of Ironworkers Union Local 361. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street. (1-2 mile east of S.S. Parkway exit 45W.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday from May 22 to May 23, 2019