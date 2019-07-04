Home

Edward Cummings
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Edward Cummings


1945 - 2019
Edward Cummings Notice
Cummings - Edward Richard "Skip" Cummings, 73, of Appomattox, VA, formerly of Lindenhurst died, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn Smith Cummings. Born in anhattan, NY, Edward retired as shop manager of Suffolk County Transit. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Jim Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle VA 22172. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 4, 2019
