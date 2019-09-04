|
|
HEIM - Edward D. on September 2, 2019 of Valley Stream. Formerly of Malverne. Beloved Husband of Virginia. Devoted Father of Jane (Vincent) Romano, Peter (Susan), MaryJo (Charles) Brand, Barbara (Robert Caron) Heim, Deirdre Heim and the late Paul. Also survived by five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son), 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. S.S. Pkwy., Exit. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Wednesday 3-5 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 A.M. St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Chapel (Hempstead Ave.) West Hempstead. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village. In lieu of flowers the Family would appreciate Contributions sent to L.I. State Veterans Home, Stony Brook or National .
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019