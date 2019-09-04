Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Chapel
Hempstead Ave.)
West Hempstead, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Heim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward D. Heim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward D. Heim Notice
HEIM - Edward D. on September 2, 2019 of Valley Stream. Formerly of Malverne. Beloved Husband of Virginia. Devoted Father of Jane (Vincent) Romano, Peter (Susan), MaryJo (Charles) Brand, Barbara (Robert Caron) Heim, Deirdre Heim and the late Paul. Also survived by five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son), 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. S.S. Pkwy., Exit. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Wednesday 3-5 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 A.M. St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Chapel (Hempstead Ave.) West Hempstead. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village. In lieu of flowers the Family would appreciate Contributions sent to L.I. State Veterans Home, Stony Brook or National .
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
Download Now