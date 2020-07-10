1/1
Edward E. Arvotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARVOTTI - Edward E., of Carle Place, NY suddenly on July 4, 2020. Proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Hannon). Loving father of Michelle, James (Kristine), Glenn, Matthew (Sophie) and Christina. Cherished Pa Pa of Clara, Alyssa, Sara, Samantha, Taylor, Justin, Gennaro and the late Domenico. Memorial visitation at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Sunday 7-9pm. Memorial Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in memory of Edward E. Arvotti to Good Shepherd Hospice Inpatient Center, 1000 North Village Avenue 2P, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. www.donohue-cecere.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Memorial Mass
09:45 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved