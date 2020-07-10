ARVOTTI - Edward E., of Carle Place, NY suddenly on July 4, 2020. Proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Hannon). Loving father of Michelle, James (Kristine), Glenn, Matthew (Sophie) and Christina. Cherished Pa Pa of Clara, Alyssa, Sara, Samantha, Taylor, Justin, Gennaro and the late Domenico. Memorial visitation at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Sunday 7-9pm. Memorial Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in memory of Edward E. Arvotti to Good Shepherd Hospice Inpatient Center, 1000 North Village Avenue 2P, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. www.donohue-cecere.com