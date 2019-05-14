|
|
BELL - Edward, Of East Northport, on May 12, 2019, 74 years of age. Beloved husband of Patricia Bell. Loving dad of Edward Bell, Jr., Cynthia (Michael) Leto, Leigh Ann (James) Rossi, & Andrew Edgar. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Aidan, Thomas, Blake, and Michael. Fond brother of Dorothy Court. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Wednesday, 2-430 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service Thursday, 10 AM, First Presbyterian Church of Northport. Interment at First Presbyterian Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019