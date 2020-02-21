|
EISNER - Edward passed away on February 18th at the age of 92. Edward is survived by his wife, Joann, his children Kathy, Janine, Susan, Todd, Noelle and Joie, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Edward was born in Stuyvesant Falls, NY. Raised his children in Bethpage and retired from his business Edward Eisner Painting and Decorating to Wading River NY. Services at Clayton Funeral Home, Kings Park, Friday February 21 from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Kings Park on Saturday February 22 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice Catholic Health Services.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020