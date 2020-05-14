|
|
O'REILLY - Edward F., 87, a lifelong resident of Patchogue, NY died peacefully on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joanna; his son Michael O'Reilly, wife Susan; daughter Maureen Allegue, husband Jeff; daughter Karen Casserly, husband Joel; brother William O'Reilly and sister Kate Cassese. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Bern Casserly, Grant Allegue, and Dylan O'Reilly, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was born and raised on Taber Street in Patchogue. He met his wife at the Patchogue Theatre. He lived on Central Avenue in Patchogue for his entire married life. Ed ran a successful business, Waverly Auto Parts, in Patchogue for many of those years. Ed was an avid golfer and bowler, as well as a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #725. We will remember his zest for life and his Irish wit. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home, Patchogue. Due to the current health crisis, a funeral Mass and celebration of his life will be held at Our Lady of the Snow Church in Blue Point at a future date. Donations to Our Lady of the Snow Outreach food pantry would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020