Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
a funeral Mass and celebration of his life
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward O'Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. O'Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. O'Reilly Notice
O'REILLY - Edward F., 87, a lifelong resident of Patchogue, NY died peacefully on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joanna; his son Michael O'Reilly, wife Susan; daughter Maureen Allegue, husband Jeff; daughter Karen Casserly, husband Joel; brother William O'Reilly and sister Kate Cassese. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Bern Casserly, Grant Allegue, and Dylan O'Reilly, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was born and raised on Taber Street in Patchogue. He met his wife at the Patchogue Theatre. He lived on Central Avenue in Patchogue for his entire married life. Ed ran a successful business, Waverly Auto Parts, in Patchogue for many of those years. Ed was an avid golfer and bowler, as well as a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #725. We will remember his zest for life and his Irish wit. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home, Patchogue. Due to the current health crisis, a funeral Mass and celebration of his life will be held at Our Lady of the Snow Church in Blue Point at a future date. Donations to Our Lady of the Snow Outreach food pantry would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -