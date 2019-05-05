FIELDING - Edward Michael of Cape Coral, FL died April 11, 2019 from metastatic lung cancer. Born May 9, 1940 in Brooklyn, he grew up in Springfield Gardens and graduated from Brooklyn Tech. H.S. in 1957; worked as a computer pioneer, programming an ENIAC computer for a nonprofit firm. In 1960, Edward enlisted in the U.S. Army, operating Nike Hercules nuclear-armed anti-aircraft missiles at Ft. Wainwright outside of Fairbanks, AK during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After being honorably discharged in 1963, Edward's close friend, B. Douglas Amberman set him up on a blind date with Carol Gugel, another Springfield Gardens native. They fell in love and married that November in Valley Stream. Edward worked for Grand Union until he became a salesman for Del Monte, working in upstate New York and West Texas. In 1970, Edward felt called to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church and returned to Valley Stream, working for the Town of Hempstead and attending seminary at night, studying under Dean Robert F. Capon and the Rev. Leo Malania. Edward graduated from the George Mercer School of Theology in Garden City with an M. Div., but a change in church politics frustrated his dream of being ordained. Edward became a Court Officer, working at 100 Centre St. in Manhattan's Night Court. Edward was a Court Clerk for Hon. Bruce Wright in Manhattan, then worked for many years at Bronx Supreme, Civil Term and retired in 2002. Edward was a long-time member of Grace Church in Massa-pequa, where he served on the Vestry and as Chairman of the Board of the Grace Day School. After retirement, Edward moved to Wendell, NC, then to Stone Ridge, NY before moving to Cape Coral, FL. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol, his sons Mark, Michael (Kimberlie), and Jonathan (Elizabeth), as well as his beloved grandchildren Grace, Jane, Luke, and Claire. A memorial mass will be held at noon Saturday, May 11 at St. Stephen's Church, Pt. Washington, www.StStephenspw.org Donations in lieu of flowers: Florida Gulf Coast Chap. in tribute to Carol Fielding or Hope Hospice and Community Services, Inc www.hopehospice.org in memory of Edward M. Fielding. Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary