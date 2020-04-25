|
BAUER - Edward Frank, 89, of Woodbury, NY. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Beloved husband of Pearl. Born June 9, 1930, and raised in Uniondale, NY. Devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hicksville. He owned and oversaw daily operations at Bauer Oil Corporation in Freeport, NY for 60 years.Edward was guided by unconditional devotion to family, life-long friendships, dancing, bird watching, boating, fishing, and rooting on his NY Yankees. Proudly served in the Army Reserve as Chief Warrant Officer for over 40-years, United States Power Squadrons Past District Commander of District 3, and Past Commander of the South Shore Power Squadron. An avid clock collector/repair person and traveler, Ed was always busy, yet always made time to volunteer, whenever and wherever he was needed. He is survived by his wife Pearl, and sons, Paul (partner Jillian), Edward Jr. and wife Dianne, Thomas Luhmann and wife JoAnn, and Henry Luhmann and wife Pamela. Loving grandfather to Caitlin, Lindsay and fiance Tal, Erika, Edward III, Thomas, Joseph, Kate, Tommy, Jon and wife Kelly, Jessica and husband Joseph DiMarius, Melissa and fiance Alejandro. A memorial service and celebration of his life, will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020