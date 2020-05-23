Home

James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
LINDBERG - Edward G. of Massapequa Park, NY passed away at home at 78 years old. Former member of Engine 5, Hempstead Fire Dept, Sgt. US Army serving in Germany during the Berlin Crisis, retired Nassau County Police Detective serving in the 1st Squad Baldwin and Narcotics Bureau, Owner of Kline's in Ocean Beach, NY. Beloved husband of Jean Marie. Loving father of Kristen (Patrick), Matthew, Meghann (Kevin), Gretchen (Robert), and Katie. Proud and loving grandfather to Carly, Hannah, Abigail, August, Brendan, and Lillian. Predeceased by parents George and Lillian, sister Eileen, and brother-in-law Paul Kurz. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Edward's name to Island Harvest or the s Project. www.JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on May 23, 2020
