PROCTOR - Edward H. 93, on June 14th, 2020 of Westbury, NY. Retired Chief of Patrol, of the Nassau County Police Dept., passed away peacefully in the original Levitt home where he spent 69 years. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Proctor, in October. Ed is survived by loving daughters Diane Anderson (Al) and Lorraine Peritore (Tommy Petrancosta), proud granddaughters Heather Kurzman (Adam) and Lauren Gunningsmith (Damian) and cherished, GGpa of Jack, Luke, Chase and Ava. He was the Patriarch to nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends whom he considered family. Ed was born at home in Yorktown Heights to Polish/Russian immigrants and is survived by his younger sister, Catherine Duncan of VA. He enlisted in the Navy underage at 17 after convincing his mother, Anna, to sign a waiver. There he served as a cook on the heavy cruiser, USS Columbus. Ed joined the police department in 1948 where he experienced a rewarding 44 year career. He coached football legend, Jimmy Brown, while assigned to PBC in Manhasset, founded the Juvenile Aide Bureau (JAB), and oversaw the Avianca plane crash operation while Chief of Patrol. Often the life of the party, there was a humble side to him as well. The day that 'Chief' saved a neighbors life, he gave the credit to the rookie police officer the first responder to the scene. Ed's love for his family and friends, quick wit, energy and endless jokes will always warm our memories. The family will host a celebration of the remarkable life of the 'Fuz that Wuz' at Dalton's Funeral Home, Levittown at a future date. Donations in honor of Ed's memory, may be sent to St. Brigid Food Pantry, c/o Deacon Darrell, 75 Post Ave. Westbury, NY 11590.







