HOPKINS - Edward T., age 70, of East Northport on October 16, 2019. Beloved son of John and the late Dorothy. Dear brother of the late John Patrick, Maureen ( Joe ) Pascal, and Colleen (Michael) Kilcullen. Edward was the favorite uncle to two nieces and four nephews. Visitation will be Sunday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019