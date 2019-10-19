Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Edward Hopkins Notice
HOPKINS - Edward T., age 70, of East Northport on October 16, 2019. Beloved son of John and the late Dorothy. Dear brother of the late John Patrick, Maureen ( Joe ) Pascal, and Colleen (Michael) Kilcullen. Edward was the favorite uncle to two nieces and four nephews. Visitation will be Sunday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019
