HUGHES - Edward "Ed or Eddie" Joseph Sr. of Hicksville, NY passed away on November 28, 2019. He was 81 years old. Beloved husband of the late Marge Hughes. Loving father of Edward Hughes, Rick Hughes (Mary) and Kerri Hill (William). Cherished by his grandchildren Skyla, Jordan, Griffin, Grace, Braden, and Bella, his great-grandson Atreus, and his granddog Jazzy. Dear brother of Billy, Jimmy, Sheila, and Tommy. Much loved by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceeded in death by his parents Frederick and Helen Hughes and his siblings Freddie, Dolores, and Frankie. Born in Astoria Queens, Edward was an Army Veteran, an active member of Saint Andrews Church in Flushing, NY and Saint Ignatius Church in Hicksville, NY. He was very involved in Marriage Encounter, CYO, donating to the food pantry, and was the inspiration for a nationwide holiday card drive that had him deliver over 2,500 cards to local Veterans while wearing his Santa hat. He will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious smile, his love of fishing, golf, and a nice cold beer. His lesson to all of us was to Believe: in God, in the magic of Santa, in each other, and always in ourselves. Memorial visitation will be on Tues. 5-9 pm at Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Wed 11 am at St. Ignatius RC Church. Inurnment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2019