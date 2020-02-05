Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bartkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Bartkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Bartkowski Notice
BARTKOWSKI - Edward J. on February 4 , 2020. Retired Nassau County Highway Police Officer. Beloved husband of Danielle. Loving father of Jake and Chase. Cherished brother of Albert (Lori) and Helene (Paul) Sparaco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset from 4-9pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, www.lustgarten.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -