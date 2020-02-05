|
BARTKOWSKI - Edward J. on February 4 , 2020. Retired Nassau County Highway Police Officer. Beloved husband of Danielle. Loving father of Jake and Chase. Cherished brother of Albert (Lori) and Helene (Paul) Sparaco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Thursday at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset from 4-9pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, www.lustgarten.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020