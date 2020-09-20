BIALOBZESKI - Edward J., on September 17, 2020, of Seaford. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired Police Officer NYPD. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Mary Ann Vuolo (Joseph) and Carol Vaughn (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Cristin, Katherine, Danielle, and Jacqueline and adored great-grandfather of 5. Reposing Monday, 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Schmittfuneralhome.com