Edward J. Bialobzeski
BIALOBZESKI - Edward J., on September 17, 2020, of Seaford. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired Police Officer NYPD. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Mary Ann Vuolo (Joseph) and Carol Vaughn (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Cristin, Katherine, Danielle, and Jacqueline and adored great-grandfather of 5. Reposing Monday, 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
SEP
21
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
SEP
22
Interment
Calverton National Cemetery
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
