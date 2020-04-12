|
BONN - Edward J. October 27, 1938-April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Bonn. Beloved husband of Janet Bonn (nee Ballerin, dec). Son of Edward and Madeline Bonn (nee Onorato). Brother to Joseph Bonn (dec). Father to Dane (Jenny), Craig (Mary Helen), and the late Edward Bonn (Julia). Stepfather of John Zubrinic, Kim Zubrinic, and Tina Zubrinic. Grandfather of Jered, Juliette, Brooke and Lindsay. Step-grandfather of Michael, Hailey and Tyler. Great grandfather of Julianna and Jason. Ed departed this world for a better one after a major battle under the most difficult of healthcare circumstances. Ed's life will be celebrated at a later date with the family and friends he so loved and who so dearly loved him.Ed asked that in lieu of flowers please send donations to Monsignor Joseph Staut at Sacred Heart Church, 27905 Rte. 25, Cutchogue, NY 11935.
