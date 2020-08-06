BOWES - Edward J., died suddenly on July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Amelia (nee Angelone). Loving brother of Mary Jo Crino (Ralph), Kathleen White (John) and James Bowes (Dorothy). Cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. Edward J. Bowes, or "Coach" as he was known by the hundreds of track athletes that he helped mentor. His teaching and coaching spanned for decades at Bishop Loughlin High School and his Love of Track and Field made him an inspiration. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and students. Visiting for immediate family, Thursday 9 to 10AM at McLaughlin and Sons Funeral Home 3rd Ave @ 97th Street, Brooklyn, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday 10:30AM St. Patrick's RC Church. A Public memorial will held at a later date to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to: www.loughlin.org/alumni/donate/ed-bowes-
60-scholarship-fund