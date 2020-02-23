Home

Edward J. O'Brian

Edward J. O'Brian Notice
O'BRIAN - Edward James passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Ed taught music for 35 years in Hauppauge, L.I. and was a member of the Suffolk County Music Teachers Assoc., He was also a member & past President of the Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club, in Islip and a long time member of Southward Ho C.C. in Bay Shore & of Mission Valley C.C. in Laurel FL. He leaves his wife, Barbara (Buys), his son's Robert (Bridget), Richard (Lisa), & 3 grandchildren,, Brittany, Conor & Carrigan. A cele- bration of Eds life will be held in April. Memorial contribu- tions can be sent to Tidewell Hospice. Funeral Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, On- line condolences can be made;www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020
