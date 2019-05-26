SWEENEY - Edward J., 95, died at home on Wednesday, May 23, 2019. A true Long Islander, he was born on July 1, 1923 in Elmhurst, Queens, the son of Francis and Laurena (Lee) Sweeney. He grew up in Rockville Centre, LI where he attended St. Agnes Elementary School and St. Agnes High School. He was proud to matriculate to Notre Dame University but dropped out when WW II began. He joined the United States Army, earning two purple hearts for his valiant service in North Africa and Italy. When the war ended, he completed his degree at Notre Dame and married his beloved high school sweetheart, the late Charlotte Power Sweeney, in 1947. Known to his friends as Chuck, he moved to Seaford, LI in 1952. He has been an active member of St. William the Abbot Church since then, attending daily mass for many years. Chuck was a Renaissance man with expertise in myriad areas, from sports to world history to crossword puzzles, backgammon, and Jeopardy finals. His passions were Notre Dame football, saltwater fishing, and time with his family. For many summers they got together on Shelter Island where he cherished days on his boat as well as pies from Briermere Farms. Trips to South Bend for his annual ND reunions were highlights of his year, and he lived every day of his life 'like a champion.' He is survived by his six adoring children: Maureen Barbieri of Kittery, ME; Kathy Santone (spouse, Save Santone) of Nazareth, PA; Edward Sweeney (Roberta McCartney Sweeney) of North Massapequa; Deirdre Sweeney Brown (Randy Brown) of Nazareth, PA; Gina Sweeney Leahy (John Leahy) of Exeter, NH; and Megan Major (Robert Major) of Glen Rock, NJ; sixteen grandchildren, and eight great grand-children. Three brothers pre-deceased him, and he is survived by his brother Herbert Sweeney (Joan Martin Sweeney) of Montclair, NJ, and his sister Laurena Merganthaler of Red Bank, NJ. The family will receive callers at Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford, NY, May 27, 2019 from 7 - 9 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. William the Abbot Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. Seaford, NY, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary