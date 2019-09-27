|
|
KAYE - Edward S., 66 of Deer Park, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy, Devoted father of Harrison, Loved by his dogs Cooper and Jessie. Dear brother of Robert (Arlene), Sherry (Peter), Dear brother-in-law of Debbie (Bill) and loved by all of his nieces and nephews. A chapel service will be held at Star of David Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, N.Y. 11704 at 3 PM on Friday, September 27th 2019. Shiva to follow. Please visit: www.starofdavidchapel.com for further information.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019