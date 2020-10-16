1/
Edward Kelly
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY - Edward F. (Eddie or Red). Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14, 1925 to James and Mary Florence Kelly. Died July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl (Regel) Kelly, his wife of 70 years. Devoted father of Timothy (Virginia), Kevin (Kathleen), Eileen, Paul and Margaret (Mark Curley). A grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Devoted brother to his 13 siblings including those surviving him Eleanor, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann and Robert. A Brother-in-law to Joanne Kelly and Chet Green. An uncle and godfather of many nieces and nephews. A member of the greatest generation, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a long serving member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and served as an usher for over 40 years. He cheered for the New York Giants, Navy and Notre Dame football teams as well as the Brooklyn Dodgers and then New York Mets. He thanks the aides that looked after him and Beryl over the last few years. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17th, at 11:30am, St. Rose of lima Church in Massapequa NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Eye Institute to support Macular Degeneration Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Rose of lima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved