KELLY - Edward F. (Eddie or Red). Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14, 1925 to James and Mary Florence Kelly. Died July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl (Regel) Kelly, his wife of 70 years. Devoted father of Timothy (Virginia), Kevin (Kathleen), Eileen, Paul and Margaret (Mark Curley). A grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Devoted brother to his 13 siblings including those surviving him Eleanor, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann and Robert. A Brother-in-law to Joanne Kelly and Chet Green. An uncle and godfather of many nieces and nephews. A member of the greatest generation, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a long serving member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and served as an usher for over 40 years. He cheered for the New York Giants, Navy and Notre Dame football teams as well as the Brooklyn Dodgers and then New York Mets. He thanks the aides that looked after him and Beryl over the last few years. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17th, at 11:30am, St. Rose of lima Church in Massapequa NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Eye Institute to support Macular Degeneration Research
.