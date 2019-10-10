|
KENNELLY - Edward Josephof Bayport, on October 7, 2019. Cherished husband of Carole. Loving father of Bill Kennelly and Meghan Robohn (Tony). Devoted grandfather of Christopher William (Ashley), Amy, Jason Edward, and Trevor. Caring uncle of Robin Thompson, Michele Kennelly, Sandy, Don Porter, and Philip Porter. Memorial visitation Saturday from 2-4:30 & 7-9:00 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Bayport Firematic Service Saturday 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019