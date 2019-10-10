Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kennelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kennelly

Add a Memory
Edward Kennelly Notice
KENNELLY - Edward Josephof Bayport, on October 7, 2019. Cherished husband of Carole. Loving father of Bill Kennelly and Meghan Robohn (Tony). Devoted grandfather of Christopher William (Ashley), Amy, Jason Edward, and Trevor. Caring uncle of Robin Thompson, Michele Kennelly, Sandy, Don Porter, and Philip Porter. Memorial visitation Saturday from 2-4:30 & 7-9:00 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Bayport Firematic Service Saturday 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now