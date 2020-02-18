|
Klarich - Edward A., age 94 of Mahopac, NY formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Martha. Loving Father of Hela (Frank) Liantonio. Adored Grandpa of Michael (Christine) Lysaght, Allison (Peter) Rekus & Jennifer (Owen) Baldwin. Cherished Gramps of Jake, Kate, Andrew, Jonathan & Ava James. Devoted Brother of the late Dorothy (the late Hank) Engler. Dear Uncle of Patricia (Michael) Groomes & Geralyn (David) Hoffman. Loved Godfather of Linda (Ina) Nasshan & will be missed by Charlie and many other family & friends. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 9 - 11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Long Island State Veterans Home Community Relations 100 Patriots Road Stony Brook, NY 11790-3300 www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020