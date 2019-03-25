LTC FABIAN - Edward L., Jr. of North Babylon, formerly of Rockville Centre. Retired U.S. Army. Loving husband of Margaret (Peggie), stepfather of Andrew, Bethany & Caitlin, step-grandfather of Andrew. Beloved son of Edward, Sr. and Rosemary. Brother of twin David, Barbara (Jones), Kenneth, Thomas and Daniel. Graduate SUNY Oswego, ROTC Syracuse. Over 32 years' exceptionally meritorious service in peace and war, including 13 years overseas deployment and 3 years in combat zone, as pilot and imagery intelligence officer with ARCIC, NATO ISAF HQ, CENTCOM, TRADOC (instructor) and JSTARS, awarded over 40 medals, ribbons and badges, culminating his career as Chief Awareness Branch, Mission Command and Awareness Division, ARCIC HQ, US Army TRADOC, Ft Eustis VA. He achieved unequalled success rates in production of intelligence products; combat deployment and target destruction at a success rate beyond any attained previously, established an unsurpassed standard of excellence in support of ground commanders in peacetime operations, and retired as the Army's pre-eminent expert on JSTARS employment. His outstanding efforts, leadership organization, planning and advisory skills in peace and war improved soldier training and combat capability throughout his military career. Proud lifetime member National Eagle Scout Association, Third Degree Knight of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, Polish Legion of American Veterans, lifelong member St. Agnes Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys and Chorale. Friends may call today 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America PVA.org. glynnfh.com Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary