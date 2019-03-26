LANGSTAFF SR.- Edward G. 79, of Kings Park, NY, died March 23, 2019. He was born December 16, 1939 in Astoria, Queens to Gilbert and Lillian Langstaff. Edward served in the United States Army from 1954-1959, and then was a police officer with the NYPD until his retirement in 1979. Edward is known for his blue eyes, quirky smile, and full personality. He was dedicated to his children and his grandchildren. He didn't often say it, but we all knew how much he loved us. Edward is survived by his three children; Jeanne Sandvik of Bluffton, SC, Edward Langstaff of Yorktown Heights, NY and Mary Farmer of Dacula, GA, his sister Lilian "Cookie" Worthington, four grandchildren; Nicole Bossak, Ariana D'Agostino, Alvaro Quevedo, and Brody Edward Farmer, and great granddaughter Stella Bossak. He was predeceased by his brother Barry Langstaff. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-9pm at McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, 491 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 914-949-7777 where services will be held Thursday at 10am. Interment to follow Pinelawn Memorial Park Farmingdale, NY. Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary